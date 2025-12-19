Firefighters on Scene of Fully Engulfed Trailer in Mechanicsville

On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hughesville, and Seventh District were dispatched to 27005 Mt Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

911 dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting a trailer on fire.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a 1-story single wide trailer fully engulfed in flames with all occupants out and accounted for.

Within 10 minutes of dispatch, the structure suffered a partial collapse with Incident Command announcing this was a defensive operation only.

Due to strong winds, firefighters are also extinguishing a grass fire.

Mt Zion Church Road at Three Notch Road (The Apple Basket) will be CLOSED for fire department operations.

EMS reporting one home occupant is being evaluated for injuries, with Maryland State Police Aviation Command monitoring incase needed.

Laurel Grove Road being utilized as the closest water supply point.

The American Red Cross has been requested to respond for the displaced adult male homeowner.

Photos courtesy of Anthony King.