Fins, Fur, and Feather: Maryland’s Destination Species Draw Anglers and Hunters From Afar

Each year, anglers, hunters, and other wildlife enthusiasts flock to remote areas of the United States in pursuit of regional species for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Many are familiar with the classics: Bull elk hunting in the Rockies, casting for elusive tarpon in the Florida Keys, and searching for ducks along the Mississippi Flyway. Each of these locations have a bona fide tourism industry that centers on the prized game it offers.

Maryland offers its own standout opportunities for destination hunters and anglers.

“Maryland has an extensive network of lands and waterways, which are nestled in beautiful landscapes and charming communities throughout the state,” said Sandi Olek, Director of DNR’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. “From the invasive Chesapeake Channa swimming through our rivers to sika deer on the Eastern Shore, Maryland has unique opportunities for anglers and hunters.”

For Marylanders, attracting out-of-state visitors to enjoy our hunting and fishing supports the state economy and also brings in licensing dollars that are used to support new habitat, scientific studies, and other conservation activities led by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources that help sustainably protect Maryland’s environment and wildlife.

Maryland’s Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead)

Chesapeake Channa – also known as the northern snakehead – were first discovered in the watersheds of the Patuxent and Potomac rivers more than 20 years ago. Dubbed the “frankenfish” by some at the time, the fish has caused alarm with their ability to quickly spread throughout Maryland’s freshwater rivers.

With its vicious-looking teeth and flaky Halibut-like taste, Chesapeake Channa quickly gained status as one of the most exciting fish to catch and eat in Maryland. In 2024, state legislators gave the fish its new moniker acknowledging its regional presence in Chesapeake Bay tributaries by pairing it with part of its scientific name, Channa argus.

For anglers, there’s a lot to love about fishing for the invasive and highly prized predator. This menacing-looking fish can be caught with similar tackle that would be used for freshwater bass fishing: topwater frogs, chatterbaits, and soft plastics all produce bites. They’re easily caught from shore, they’re a pound-for-pound champ when it comes to putting up a fight, and their flaky, mild fillets put it among the best-eating fish in the state. The Maryland’s Best program managed by the state’s Department of Agriculture offers a number of Chesapeake Channa recipes



Chesapeake Channa can be found in most of the Chesapeake Bay’s tributaries , giving visiting anglers plenty of options. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on the lower Eastern Shore is a well-traveled destination, with easy shoreline access and a variety of public boat ramps and soft launches ideal for kayaks. The Potomac and its tributaries offer excellent chances at Channa, but other popular species such as enormous blue catfish and largemouth bass are often competing for space on this popular river for fishing.

You can’t call yourself a freshwater fishing aficionado until you’ve crossed a dragon – which is what guides call Channa over 30 inches – off your bucket list, and there’s no better place to do it than in Maryland.

“It’s hard to find a freshwater fish that will thump you the way a snakehead will,” said guide Austin Kreisher with Channa Chasin’ Outdoors. “The fight and experience made me go from just your average weekend angler to a full-on passion where I now get the pleasure of taking people on guided trips to target snakeheads themselves. One of my favorite things about guiding is watching how excited customers get when they catch their first snakehead.”

The late spring and summer topwater bite is world-class, though these opportunistic feeders can be caught with regularity from April through October. Because these fish are invasive, DNR recommends all Channa caught should be harvested, and reminds anglers that transporting live Channa is illegal.

Anglers should also keep an eye out for invasive blue catfish, which inhabit the same waters as Channa. The season for Channa and blue catfish is open year-round and there’s no bag limit for either species.

For catfish anglers who are vying for trophy fish, the Maryland state record for blue catfish could be an attainable goal. The 84-pound current state record blue cat is dwarfed by 100+ pounders caught in neighboring Virginia waters.

Sika Deer: Wild “Miniature Elk” of the Eastern Shore

Sika deer aren’t native to Maryland, but the lower Eastern Shore hunting community has been enamored with these “marsh ghosts” since they were first introduced to Dorchester County from Asia in 1916. They bugle like elk, prefer wet and marshy terrain, and elude even the most stealthy hunters.

Once spotted, the sika’s coat appears much darker than that of a whitetail. Stags (males) flaunt elegant antlers that resemble that of an elk, but rarely grow past six points. Once harvested and processed, sika venison prepared the right way is an Eastern Shore delicacy – lean, tender, mild, and almost unanimously preferred over whitetail deer.

Hunting sika deer is a uniquely Maryland experience – the Delmarva peninsula is the only place in North America where you can get a shot at one. Assateague Island, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, and Fishing Bay Wildlife Management Area are among the public lands where adventurous do-it-yourself sika hunts can be fruitful. An abundant amount of guide services also operate within the confines of Dorchester and Wicomico counties.

“If you’re looking for a hunt unlike anything you’ve experienced—bugles echoing through tidal phragmites, stags emerging from the mist—then it’s time to travel to Maryland and chase one of North America’s most exclusive trophies,” said David Fletcher, owner and guide at Nanticoke Outfitters. Fletcher said he offers private-land free range hunts for sika deer to provide “up-close encounters in the marsh and a true Eastern Shore adventure built on local knowledge, hard work, and a deep respect for the animals we pursue.”

Like their Rocky Mountain cousins, sika deer are most active in the early part of the fall. The “rut” or peak breeding season coincides with the first few weeks of October, and is generally known to be the best chance to harvest a mature stag. Luckily for hunters, the rut lines up perfectly with archery season and early muzzleloader season in Maryland.

Maryland’s Rich Waterfowling Heritage

Known as a hotspot for ducks and geese in the heart of the Atlantic Flyway, Maryland’s marshes, lakes, rivers, and expansive Chesapeake bay host many iconic waterfowl species throughout the fall and winter every year.

Waterfowling is the cornerstone of the state’s hunting history. The “Decoy Capital of the World” crown belongs to Havre de Grace where gunning for diving ducks like canvasback dates back to the 1800s. In the early days of Maryland duck hunting, market gunners killed ducks by the hundreds before they were shipped off to fine-dining restaurants along the eastern seaboard. While that practice ended in 1918 with the passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the art of waterfowling hunting remains alive more than a century later.

The Canada goose, on the other hand, is the Eastern Shore’s crown jewel when it comes to waterfowl. Easton is home to the annual Waterfowl Festival – going strong for more than 50 years – where thousands of visitors flock to celebrate the heritage, conservation, art, and family-friendly activities centered around the region’s bird hunting.

“The diverse landscape and natural resources that Maryland has to offer is like nowhere else in the country, nonetheless the history that comes with it,” said Capt. Todd Sauerwald, owner and operator at Black Duck Outfitters. “Having the possible opportunity to harvest over 28 species of waterfowl makes it a true sportsman’s paradise. Whether you want to hunt the big water of the Chesapeake Bay or the back marshes of tidal creeks, the options in Maryland are endless.”

The presence of the Bay lends itself to abundant sea duck species including a variety of scoters and long-tailed ducks. While you’ll need a boat to pursue these seldom-seen visitors, Maryland offers abundant public access points whether you’re planning on heading out into the open waters of the Atlantic from Ocean City or going on an outfitter-guided trip in the bay out of Southern Maryland.

Begin Your Own One-Of-A-Kind Adventure to Hunt or Fish in Maryland

No matter the intended species, Maryland has an adventure for hunters and anglers chasing world-class fins, fur, and feathers. Its accessible public lands, seasoned outfitters, and rich tradition of hunting and fishing makes it a one-stop-shop for even the most traveled sportsman.

“From the mountains to the Chesapeake Bay to the sea, there’s an outdoor adventure for everyone,” Olek says. “Through some of these opportunities, not only can you have a unique experience, but you can help protect our native resources.”

To help outdoor enthusiasts locate guides, outfitters, and related businesses, the Department of Natural Resources recently developed the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Business Directory, a digital map featuring more than 600 outdoor recreation businesses.

In-state and out-of-state customers can purchase Maryland hunting and fishing licenses through the Department of Natural Resources’ MD Outdoors licensing system. Fishing, boating, hunting, and shooting sports enthusiasts directly fund the protection of our natural resources through the purchase of licenses, equipment, and boat fuel.