Son’s Go-Kart Racing Benefits from St. Mary’s Man’s $50K Powerball Win

A Lottery enthusiast from Chaptico in St. Mary’s County took home a $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize when he matched five of the six numbers drawn in the Dec. 13 drawing.

James Quade Jr., and his dad who accompanied him to Lottery headquarters on Dec. 16, were excited about winning, but they said they’d have been even happier if all the numbers had matched. James says he’s going to keep playing in hopes of hitting the $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot in the Dec. 17 drawing.

The winner’s son is competitive on the go-kart racing circuit up and down the East Coast, and James says proceeds from the win will most likely pay for maintenance and upkeep on his son’s go-kart.

James, who operates an office carpet installation business, bought the winning ticket at St. Mary’s gas station at 23950 Colton Point Road in the St. Mary’s County community of Clements.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since a $1.787 billion prize was won on Sept. 6, split between two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas. During this jackpot roll, Maryland Lottery players have won $8 million in Powerball prizes.