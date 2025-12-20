Helicopter Requested After T-bone Collision Involving Motorcycle in Charlotte Hall Leaves One Trapped

On Friday, December 19, 2025, police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision with one patient trapped in the SUV.

Emergency medical services are evaluating one occupant from the SUV, and the operator of the motorcycle.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to be placed on standby.

Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby a short time later to transport a 54-year-old male.

Avoid the area and expect delays. Police are investigating the collision