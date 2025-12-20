Lexington Park Man Held Without Bond Following Multiple Firearm Charges and Protective Order Violation

Terell Dre’Shawn Greene, 25, of Lexington Park, is facing five misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County that led to the discovery of a loaded rifle and allegations of a protective order violation.

According to court documents, Greene was pulled over on December 17, 2025, by Sgt. D. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after he was observed driving without wearing a seatbelt. The stop occurred in the area of Sell Drive and Prather Drive in Lexington Park. During the stop, Sgt. Potter identified the driver as Terell Greene, confirming his identity through a photograph on file with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. Cpl. Wimberly arrived to assist and observed an AR-style rifle in plain view on the backseat floorboard of the vehicle, within reach of the driver. Greene was removed from the vehicle, and officers retrieved the rifle, which was identified as a Radical Firearms RF-15 multi-caliber. Sgt. Potter ejected a 30-round magazine that was seated in the magazine well and extracted a live .223 caliber round from the chamber. The magazine contained 23 rounds of live ammunition.

A records check revealed that Greene is the respondent in a final protective order issued by Judge Tanavage of the St. Mary’s County District Court on March 10, 2025. The order, which remains active until March 10, 2026, prohibits Greene from possessing any firearms. The documents state that “Green shall not possess any firearms and refrain from possessing any firearms for the duration of the protective order.” Additionally, the records check indicated that Greene was convicted in South Carolina on November 12, 2020, for unlawful carrying of a pistol, a conviction that disqualifies him from possessing regulated firearms under Maryland law. Based on this information, Greene has been formally charged with two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a rifle or shotgun by a disqualified person, illegal possession of ammunition, and violation of a protective order.

At his initial appearance, Greene waived his right to an attorney. He was advised of the importance of legal counsel, and the court certified that he knowingly and voluntarily waived representation solely for the initial hearing. The judicial officer ordered that Greene be held without bond, citing a reasonable likelihood that he poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, other persons, or the community. Greene was also advised of the conditions of release, including a prohibition on criminal activity and possession of any firearms or dangerous weapons. In court documents, Greene signed a receipt acknowledging he had received a copy of the charges, the conditions of release, and his rights to legal counsel. He agreed to appear at future proceedings. His bail review was held on December 18, 2025, before Judge Robert B. Riddle, who upheld the no-bond order.

Greene is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Office of the Public Defender, which formally entered an appearance on December 18, 2025. A court date has been scheduled for January 27, 2026, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

