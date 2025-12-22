Pedestrian Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 27450 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported pedestrian struck.

The 911 caller reported they struck an unknown aged male in the area of the address and reported the victim was conscious and suffering from a head injury.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single pedestrian struck by a vehicle and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to his injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision. The striking vehicle remained on the scene with the operator reporting no injuries.