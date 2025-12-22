Firefighters Quickly Find and Extinguish Overnight Apparatus Fire in Station 9 After Suspected Electrical Malfunction

In the early morning hours today, Monday, December 22nd, 2025, members of Station 9 were alerted to the smell of smoke within the firehouse. Upon investigation, firefighters discovered an active fire on the exterior of Tower 9, which was parked at the station.

Personnel acted swiftly, deploying hose lines, removing the other nearby apparatus from the firehouse, and bringing the fire under control before it could spread further. Following suppression efforts, firefighters conducted a thorough check of the apparatus and ventilated the building to ensure safety.

Preliminary findings reveal the fire originated from the shoreline plug – the device used to maintain battery charge while the apparatus is parked. We believe an electrical short in the plug or its connection caused the fire.

The incident resulted in minor damage to the tower, including damage to one of the tires. Further inspection and investigation are ongoing.

This incident serves as an important reminder to regularly inspect all electrical components associated with onboard battery charging systems. Ensuring that shoreline connections, cords, and chargers are in good working order is essential for the safety of both personnel and equipment.

This type of fire is not without precedent. On April 7, 2001, the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad experienced a devastating station fire traced back to a similar electrical issue. That history reinforces the need for vigilance in firehouse safety procedures.

Fire Safety Tip: If your vehicle or apparatus uses an onboard battery charger, inspect it regularly for wear, fraying, or signs of overheating. Replace damaged cords or plugs immediately, and never ignore the smell of smoke or signs of electrical malfunction.

All photos courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department

