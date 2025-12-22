Man Dead After Falling More Than 40 Feet During Tree Cutting Accident in Lusby

On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 600 block of Grenada Lane in Lusby, for the reported long fall.

911 callers reported a 21-year-old male fell more than 18 feet from a tree during a tree cutting accident, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was pre-launched due to the nature of the call.

A short time later, 911 callers then reported the man was not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim had significant injuries and confirmed CPR was in progress and confirmed the helicopter was needed.

Trooper 2 responded with First Responders advising the patient had fallen approximately 50 to 60 feet while cutting the tree and was not breathing.

The victim has sadly been pronounced deceased on the scene around 12:00 p.m.

Trooper 2 was cancelled and the incident remains under investigation by police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.