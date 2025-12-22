$30K in Damage and Stolen Sports Cards Linked to Calvert County Store Break-In

Bradley Tippett Morris, 30, of Lexington Park, has been charged in connection with two separate incidents of burglary and theft, one in Calvert County and another in St. Mary’s County. According to court documents, the most recent charges stem from an alleged break-in at Blue Crabs Sports Cards located on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on December 18, 2025.

Authorities from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 11:55 p.m. after a citizen called 911 to report seeing a man in an orange jumpsuit smash the front window of the store and enter the building. The witness was in the Applebee’s parking lot nearby and told police they observed the suspect run behind the business on foot. Within minutes, at approximately 12:01 a.m. on December 19, 2025, Sgt. J. Morgan spotted a man matching the suspect’s description—wearing an orange jumpsuit—about two blocks from the store. Sgt. Morgan noted the man appeared out of breath and had mud on his shoes. When approached, the man identified himself as Bradley Tippett Morris and reportedly claimed his vehicle had broken down and had a flat tire.

While continuing to investigate the area, deputies located a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked at the opposite end of the shopping center. The truck, bearing a Maryland registration, was registered to Paul Allen Tippett at the same address listed for Morris. Collectible Topps sports cards were observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Crime Scene Technician G. Crump arrived and met with the store owner, who was identified in court records. The owner showed investigators the damage to the front window and multiple shattered display cases inside the store. He also reported that various items of sports memorabilia and collectibles had been stolen, estimating the total value of the loss and property damage at more than $30,000.

Surveillance footage from inside the store allegedly shows a man in an orange jumpsuit breaking the window with a rock, entering the store, smashing display cases, and placing items into a black bag before exiting. Due to the items observed in the truck and its proximity to the scene, the vehicle was impounded. Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage and stated they identified the suspect in the video as Bradley Tippett Morris. A records check further revealed Morris was already wanted in St. Mary’s County for an unrelated burglary.

As a result, Morris was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He has been charged in Calvert County with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary-theft, fourth-degree burglary-store, theft between $25,000 and $100,000, and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000.

The earlier incident in St. Mary’s County occurred on March 5, 2025, at a residence on Hermanville Road in Lexington Park. According to court records, deputies responded around 5:00 p.m. for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, they spoke with two individuals who stated that a generator had been stolen from their detached garage. One of the individuals told police that she had returned home from work at around 3:30 p.m. and noticed both the garage door and the side door open. She said she discovered a recently purchased generator was missing and noted that a dolly normally stored in the garage had been used to move the equipment. An empty box for a HomeLink Generac GP6500 generator remained inside. The serial number of the stolen generator was documented.

A neighbor provided security camera footage showing a silver Toyota Tacoma truck without a front license plate arriving at the property at approximately 3:21 p.m. The footage also showed a male suspect in black clothing attempting to access a camper and then entering the garage through a side door. The individual then opened the main garage door, briefly fled the scene, and returned shortly after to load the generator into the truck bed before driving away toward Point Lookout Road.

On April 18, 2025, a crime analyst with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office informed deputies that a generator matching the stolen unit’s serial number had been pawned at Top Dollar Pawn in Waldorf. The generator was placed on hold. The person who pawned the item was identified as Armoni. On May 16, 2025, investigators visited the pawn shop and spoke with a manager, who stated that Burse had been accompanied by a light-skinned male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, during the transaction.

Then, on May 27, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m., investigators made contact with Armoni at the Green Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in California, Maryland. According to court documents, Armoni told investigators that she had pawned the generator on behalf of her boyfriend at the time, whom she identified as Bradley Tippett Morris. She said Morris had claimed he didn’t have identification, which is why he didn’t complete the transaction himself. However, a check of state records showed that Morris did possess a valid driver’s license. Burse also told officers that she had pawned tools for Morris the day prior, which he claimed came from his grandmother’s shed. She described Morris’s vehicle as a silver Toyota pickup truck, which she confirmed matched the one seen in the security footage from the burglary. She said she saw the generator in the bed of the truck.

Following this information, Morris was charged in St. Mary’s County with second-degree burglary and theft between $1,500 and $25,000. The court documents indicate that the case was initially scheduled for a preliminary inquiry, but the case was later transferred to the Circuit Court.

Morris is currently being held without bond following a bail review hearing in Calvert County on December 22, 2025.

