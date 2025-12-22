Fatal Crash Closes Indian Head Highway in Charles County; One Dead, One Driver and Three Dogs Removed from Burning Vehicle After Crash

On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Crestwood Place in Indian Head, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and fire.

911 callers reported a two vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire with subjects trapped.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a two-vehicle collision with both vehicles on fire, with victims and animals trapped.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Animal Control, and additional emergency medical services were requested to the scene at the highest priority.

Fire and EMS personnel quickly removed one patient who was conscious alert and breathing. The adult patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with unknown severity of injuries.

A second patient was removed from the vehicle with EMS performing CPR on the scene.

Sadly, this victim has succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Three dogs were also removed from the vehicle, with family members being able to arrive on scene and take custody of them. It is unknown the severity of their injuries.

Indian Head Highway is CLOSE at the intersection of Crestwood Place – Expect extended delays for the next 4+ hours as Reconstruction and police investigation is underway.

Updates will be provided when they become available.