UPDATE: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash, Sends One Man to Trauma Center and Four Dogs to Animal Hospital

UPDATE 12/23/2025: Police are continuing the investigation into the fatal crash with witnesses and callers providing statements the vehicle that caused the collision was travelling the wrong-way on Indian Head Highway.

The family of the surviving victim were able to provide the following update – Our son was struck by a wrong-way driver and had our four dogs with him (2 labs, a Maltese and Dobi).

He remains stable in Trauma bay – we are told surgery is planned.

All four dogs were taken to PAWs (Potomac Animal Wellness Services) and Dr. Michelle Quigley treated the older lab DD (Dominion Dame Lady Kraft -14yrs) who succumb to her injuries and passed. A second dog was treated for lacerations and the other two were evaluated treated and released home.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

12/22/2025: On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Crestwood Place in Indian Head, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and fire.

911 callers reported a two vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire with subjects trapped.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a two-vehicle collision with both vehicles on fire, with victims and animals trapped.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Animal Control, and additional emergency medical services were requested to the scene at the highest priority.

Fire and EMS personnel quickly removed one patient who was conscious alert and breathing. The adult patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with unknown severity of injuries.

A second patient was removed from the vehicle with EMS performing CPR on the scene.

Sadly, this victim has succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Three dogs were also removed from the vehicle, with family members being able to arrive on scene and take custody of them. It is unknown the severity of their injuries.

Indian Head Highway is CLOSE at the intersection of Crestwood Place – Expect extended delays for the next 4+ hours as Reconstruction and police investigation is underway.

Updates will be provided when they become available.