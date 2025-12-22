Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Waldorf

December 22, 2025

On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 3:49 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle T-bone style collision and confirmed one adult female was trapped.

Firefighters removed the victim in under 20 minutes, and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to her injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision. All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on December 22, 2025 at 6:19 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.