Man Allegedly Drove Accomplice to Commit Break-Ins at Multiple Waldorf Residences

Fredy Eduardo-Jacobo, 30, of Montgomery Village, has been charged with 38 separate criminal counts following a detailed investigation into multiple break-ins and thefts from newly constructed homes in the Waldorf area. According to court documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, Eduardo-Jacobo was arrested on December 18, 2025, and now faces charges including third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit theft.

The case stems from a coordinated investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Police Department. According to the statement of probable cause, Montgomery County authorities informed local deputies that they were tracking a known burglary suspect en route to Charles County. Surveillance was set up, and investigators followed a blue 2024 Toyota Tacoma with Maryland plates to Stonehaven Court in Waldorf. The front passenger, identified as Roger Geovanny Madrid-Banegas, was reportedly observed entering multiple newly constructed homes at addresses ranging from 9812 to 9832 Stonehaven Court. Officers say Madrid-Banegas entered six different homes and removed approximately 16 circuit breakers from each residence. The estimated value of the stolen circuit breakers was $640 per home.

Following the incidents at Stonehaven Court, the vehicle left the area and traveled to Gaelic Court. Law enforcement intercepted the truck, at which point Madrid-Banegas allegedly fled on foot. The driver, identified as Fredy Eduardo-Jacobo, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. His identity was confirmed through Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records.

Eduardo-Jacobo was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. With the assistance of a Spanish-speaking officer, Eduardo-Jacobo was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives. According to the arrest report, Eduardo-Jacobo admitted that he had been driving Madrid-Banegas to various homes under construction for several months. He stated that he was typically paid between $200 and $250 per night to drive Madrid-Banegas around to inspect or repair work at construction sites. Eduardo-Jacobo also acknowledged seeing Madrid-Banegas enter homes with tools and later returning with circuit breakers and electrical components placed in the bed of the truck. He described how circuit breakers work, making a hand gesture to mimic the motion of flipping a switch. Eduardo-Jacobo told investigators that recent similar trips had taken them to areas including Hagerstown, Frederick, and Waldorf, and the most recent scouting trip had occurred on December 13, 2025.

According to the charging documents, Eduardo-Jacobo is accused of conspiring with Madrid-Banegas to commit burglaries and thefts from multiple residential construction sites. The charges specify that between December 18, 2025, and the same date, the pair allegedly stole circuit breakers from six homes, each valued at between $100 and $1,500, and carried out the theft as part of a larger theft scheme exceeding $1,500 but less than $25,000. Several charges also relate to alleged conspiracy to burglarize and steal from the same properties.

Eduardo-Jacobo appeared for his initial hearing on December 19, 2025. During that appearance, he was advised of his right to counsel and provided with copies of the charges. The court determined that Eduardo-Jacobo did not meet the criteria for indigent status and was therefore ineligible for public defender representation at that time. He elected to waive his right to an attorney for the purposes of the initial appearance. He was informed that any waiver of legal representation was only applicable for that appearance and not for future hearings.

Despite the number and seriousness of the charges, the commissioner ordered Eduardo-Jacobo released on personal recognizance. The conditions of his release include that he not engage in any criminal conduct, appear in court when notified, not associate with Roger Geovanny Madrid-Banegas, and avoid being near Stonehouse Court in Waldorf.