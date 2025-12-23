UPDATE: Hours Long Barricade Situation in California Ends Peacefully

UPDATE 12/23/2025: Deputies were called to the report of an alleged verbal dispute in the 45000 block of Hickory Hills Circle in California. A male subject threatened to harm himself and a victim.

The victim, unharmed, fled the residence.

Deputies arrived, and a barricade ensued. Following several hours, a search warrant was obtained and served. The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

Additional details will be released as available.



On Monday, December 22, around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Hickory Hills Circle in California, for the reported assault involving a firearm.

Police responded and found the male was uncooperative and barricaded himself in the residence.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to stage in the area in case needed.

The Sheriff’s Office has only released the following, and additional information will be provided when they release it.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene in the 45000 block of Hickory Hills Circle in California, MD. There is no known threat to the public, but please avoid the area while officers are on scene.”