Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in Waldorf

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 8:52 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into the median with unknown injuries.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, additional 911 callers reported one woman was trapped and not conscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single patient trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters removed the 20-year-old female in under 15 minutes.

Due to weather, helicopters were unavailable. The patient was transported University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with a femur fracture and other injuries.