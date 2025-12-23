Charles Gregory “Greg” Buckmaster passed away December 14, 2025 surrounded by family. Greg was born August 7, 1950 in Prince Frederick, MD to Susan Marie (Graham) and Charles M. Buckmaster. He was raised in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Calvert High School. He served in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, from December 4, 1968 until his Honorable Discharge as a Specialist 4th Class with a National Defense Service Medal and Parachute Badge on December 3, 1970. He married Phyllis Kay Curran, and they resided and raised their family in Owings, MD. Greg was a self-employed waterman, commercial crabber, fisherman and trapper. He made his living on the land and water, and captained the “3 G’s” family crabbing fleet, and the “Phyllis Kay” fishing boat. Working along with his brothers Graham and Grady, he employed many kids from Chesapeake and North Beach during the summer crabbing season. Greg also loved hunting deer with his brothers. He was also a member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Greg is survived by his wife Phyllis, his son Michael G. Buckmaster and son-in-law John Miller III, his brothers Graham D. Buckmaster and W. Grady Buckmaster, a grandson Jaden Buckmaster, his beloved nieces Kylie Buckmaster, Jessica Souder, Jen Walton, Kim Johnson, and Michelle McDowell, and nephews Grady Buckmaster and Gannon Buckmaster, and by numerous great nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece, all of whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents Sue and Charles Buckmaster.

A viewing for Greg’s family and friends will be held Saturday December 20, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings. A funeral service and burial with military honors will take place at a later date.