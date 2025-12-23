Barbara (Schwallenberg) Cantin was born February 1, 1934, in Annapolis Md. to the late William Clyde and Amelia (Rupp) Schwallenberg, Sr.

Barbara lived most of her life in Huntingtown Md. She attended Calvert County Public Schools and graduated in 1952 from the “old” Calvert High School.

Barbara resided and worked for four and a half years in Washington, D.C. working for the FBI and the CIA. While here she met and married in 1956 the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Cantin who was at the time enlisted with the United States Marine Corp.

Barbara was also employed for a while at West River Marina, Calvert Memorial Hospital “old one”, Dr. Issam Damalouji and Kidde Corral.

Barbara was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for thirty-two years where she held positions as a Den Leader for Pack 903, Secretary for Troop 903 and District Commissioner for Troop 427 earning awards to include Den Leader of the Year, District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award. Barbara worked with her husband to organize long term campouts, a Junior Leader Training Program and a Fall Camporee on Handicap Awareness. In 1992 Barbara became a member of the Friends of Cedarville State Forest for 21+ years where she served as Secretary for most of those years. Barbara was also a volunteer for the Huntingtown Fire Department Auxiliary, American Legion Post 85 Auxiliary, and for various functions at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. In 2002 Barbara and her husband Bob were awarded the Unsung Hero Award for Volunteerism by the Governor of Maryland.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bob who passed away April 2015, her parents, and her brothers Gene and Jack.

Barbara leaves behind her family, Robert Cantin Jr. and his wife Kay of Chesapeake Beach, David R. Cantin and his wife Lory of Chesapeake Beach and Cathryn S. Mattera and her husband Tommy of Huntingtown. She also leaves behind Granddaughters Becky S. Gott and her husband Galen of St. Leonard and Josee Cantin of Chesapeake Beach. Barbara also leaves behind her sister Susan M. Jones, and her brother William C. Schwallenberg Jr. Barbara also had many nieces and nephews.