St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Gymnasts Qualify for States at Christmas on the Chesapeake Meet

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy (SMGA) is proud to announce a successful meet performance by the USAG Team at the 2025 Christmas on the Chesapeake Maryland Gymnastics’ Invitational, held December 12-14, 2025, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

All 16 gymnasts from the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy team who competed at the meet successfully qualified for states, which will be held in Spring 2026. These gymnasts represent levels ranging from Level 6 though Xcel Platinum. Three SMGA gymnasts impressively finished 2nd overall in their division—Level 6, Xcel Gold and Xcel Platinum.

Scores for this meet can be found online at: https://tinyurl.com/47zzsf8b.

This marks an exciting accomplishment this early in the season. The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy congratulates all SMGA gymnasts and coaches for their dedication, as well as SMGA families for their continued support.

For more information on SMGA, the USAG Team or the recreational gymnastics program, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1750.