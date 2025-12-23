Claire Patricia McNerney Flynn, 90, of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2025, at the family’s home on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Claire was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John’s Catholic Church in McLean for almost 60 years. She attended Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia and graduated from the Misericordia School of Nursing (Class of 1956).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice J. Flynn, and her sisters, Eileen and Mary McNerney.

She is survived by her children: Eileen Fetters (Thomas) of Dunkirk, MD; Patricia (“Trish”) Flynn of McLean, VA; Maurice (“Mark”) Flynn III (Christine) of Boston, MA; and Michael Flynn (Brandon) of Annapolis, MD; and by four grandchildren: Anthony and Keiran Kowalski and Michael and Leyton Flynn, and her step grandchildren Angel and Matthew Fetters.

The family will receive friends and guests in the sanctuary at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach, Maryland, beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM (noon). Burial will be a small family service at a later date at Quantico National Military Cemetery, where Claire will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Maurice.