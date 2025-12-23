After a major heart attack and a blocked artery in September 2025 — commonly called “the widow-maker,” Michael Tippett survived to spend another three months with his family. He passed away on December 13, 2025.

Michael C. Tippett was born on November 27, 1939, to Rosalee V. and G. Tabor Tippett. He was number seven in their family of nine children. Siblings were Joseph, Francis, Jean (and Joan), James, John, Thomas and Joan.

Mike graduated from St. Peters School, then Mackin High School in Washington, DC, in 1957. October 1, 1961, Mike joined the ranks of the D.C. Fire Department where he pursued a career he loved. On Nov. 30, 1963, he married Jacqueline. They lived in the suburbs in Maryland and raised two daughters, Michelle and Kelly, as he pursued his career. Mike enjoyed welcoming son-in-law John Williford to his family.

Mike built a cottage on family property in Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, MD. As their family and circle of friends grew, and they entertained at many country crab feasts, that cottage became a bigger house. Their family home for many years in White Plains, Charles County, was also built by Mike. He built several of their homes thanks to his four years as a carpenter prior to joining the fire department.

His move up through the ranks was a result of many years of studying and testing. From his appointment at 15 Engine, to Rescue Squad 3, Truck 8 and 25 Engine, to Truck 3, to 10 Engine and various City fire houses, 10 Engine was his favorite. 10 Engine was the most active fire house in the United States. It had the most fun guys to work with who were all true professionals.

In 1987, after completing 28 years in the DCFD, Mike and Jackie moved to Cape Coral, FL where they enjoyed a great retirement life with a dozen or so DCFD couples. While spending 31 years in Florida, lots of grandchildren joined their family — seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. At Mike’s passing he was awaiting the births of three more great-grandchildren! Many years have been spent enjoying Mikey, Kristen, Tori, Tabor, Becca, Lexi and Mitchell–most fun and special grandchildren ever!

Moving back to Tippett Point in Southern Maryland, Mike and Jackie continued to enjoy times with family and friends, Redskin games, traveling, boating, fishing and especially CRABBING! Mike’s favorite place was on his pier.

Mike’s retirement as Deputy Fire Chief, Firefighting Division, followed a career with multiple awards and achievements and many years of involvement with Union Local 36 which were never a job to him. He loved going to work every day and would have loved to return to his career if he could. At age 86, he was still saying that……..

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Followed by a mass held at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Father Ray.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuenral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.