Mollie Barrow, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away on December 11, 2025, at the age of 65. Born on February 23, 1960, she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret O’Grady.

Mollie lived life with a deep appreciation for the things she loved most—rock and roll music, her animals, and the time she spent with her family and friends. She was known for her warm heart, loyal spirit, and the joy she found in the simple pleasures of life. Mollie shared many cherished years with her husband, Danny Barrow, who preceded her in death.

She will be dearly missed by her brother, John O’Grady (Kathy) of Newburg, Maryland; her sister, Margaret Dyson of Nanjemoy, Maryland; and her sister-in-law, Denise O’Grady of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Mollie was a loving aunt to her nephews James, Matthew, and Sean O’Grady, and her nieces Stefanie Tippett and Kelly Schofield, all of whom held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her husband, Mollie was preceded in death by her parents and her dear brother, James O’Grady.

Mollie Barrow will be remembered for her kindness, her love of music, and her devotion to those she held dear. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

