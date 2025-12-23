Waldorf Man Arrested After Intentionally Hitting Victim with Vehicle, Prompting Helicopter Transport

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Rooks Head Place in Waldorf for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

When officers arrived, they located a male lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple injuries. He was flown to a hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was arguing with the suspect when the suspect entered an SUV, drove toward the victim, and intentionally struck him.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Investigators identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for James Calvin Smith, age 51, of Waldorf.

On December 20, Smith was located and charged with aggravated assault and traffic violations.

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.