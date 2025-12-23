Detectives Charge Waldorf Pair in Drug Distribution and Illegal Firearms Case on Gallery Place

On Monday, December 22, 2025, as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, officers assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section and the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, with assistance from the CCSO Emergency Services Team, served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

During the search, investigators recovered over $15,000 worth of drugs including

five ounces of suspected PCP

over 70 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

MDMA (ecstasy), drug production and manufacturing equipment

over $3,000 in cash.

Investigators also recovered a loaded 9mm ghost gun – which is a gun without a serial number – a second 9mm handgun (AR-15 pistol) and loaded high-capacity magazines.

Rekeia Myshay Reid, age 25, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

D’Vontay Keron Allen, age 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with firearms violations.

On December 23, a judge ordered Reid to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center and Allen was released pending electronic monitoring.

