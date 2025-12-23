UPDATE: Search Warrant Leads to Drug Bust, Two Arrests, and Guns at Gallery Place Apartment, in Waldorf

UPDATE 12/23/2025 @ 8:30 P.M.: Rekeia Myshay Reid, 25, of Waldorf, and D’Vontay Keron Allen, 24, of Waldorf, were arrested and charged following a narcotics and firearms investigation at an apartment on Gallery Place, according to court documents.

According to court records, officers with the Narcotics Enforcement Section and the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on December 22, 2025, at an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug distribution activity and authorized the search of the residence, Reid’s person, and a black Hyundai Sonata associated with the residence.

Investigators reported that upon entering the apartment, all occupants were detained. Reid was located in a bedroom at the end of the hallway, identified in court documents as the master bedroom. Detectives reported that Reid was in bed at the time of entry. During a search of the bedroom, investigators recovered glass jars containing suspected phencyclidine mixed with tobacco flakes, additional empty glass vials with residue, droppers, digital scales, and other packaging materials. Detectives stated that based on their training and experience, phencyclidine mixed with tobacco flakes is commonly used to create cigarettes known as “dippers.” Investigators reported recovering approximately five ounces of suspected phencyclidine from that bedroom.

Court documents state that additional suspected controlled dangerous substances were recovered from other areas of the apartment, including quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and MDMA. Detectives reported that some of the substances were packaged in a manner consistent with individual street-level sales. Investigators also reported finding drug production and packaging equipment throughout the residence, along with more than $3,000 in U.S. currency. Detectives stated that large quantities of folded cash recovered during the search were consistent with proceeds from drug sales.

Investigators also searched a black Hyundai Sonata located in the parking area of the apartment complex. According to court records, detectives recovered a glass jar containing additional suspected phencyclidine mixed with tobacco flakes from inside the vehicle. Reid was read her Miranda rights prior to questioning. Court documents state that when Reid was asked whether she used drugs, she shook her head no. When asked if she knew what was taking place inside the residence, Reid stated that “she comes and goes.” When asked whether she sold drugs, Reid stated that she does not. When asked additional questions later, investigators reported that Reid stated she did not recall.

During the search of the apartment, investigators also recovered three firearms. Court records state that the firearms included two 9mm handguns and one AR-15–style firearm, along with loaded high-capacity magazines. One of the 9mm handguns was identified as a ghost gun without a serial number.

According to charging documents, Allen made statements to investigators after being detained. Court records state that Allen told detectives that he had multiple firearms inside his bedroom at the apartment. Investigators reported that Allen was read his Miranda rights and acknowledged that he understood them. Allen stated that the bedroom where the firearms were located belonged to him and that a locked firearm safe was inside that room. Allen told detectives that the key to the safe was on his keyring, which investigators later located.

Court documents state that Allen told investigators that one of the firearms inside the safe was a 9mm handgun that he had built himself. Detectives reported that upon inspecting the firearm, they observed it did not have a serial number, which is prohibited under Maryland law. Investigators further reported that Allen made multiple statements indicating he had purchased firearm components in another state, assembled the handgun, and transported it back to Maryland. Court records state that Allen did not request an attorney and made the statements voluntarily after being advised of his rights.

Reid was charged with multiple offenses, including possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug production equipment, and related drug charges. Following an initial appearance on December 23, 2025, a judge ordered Reid held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, according to court records .

Allen was charged with firearm violations, including possession of a firearm without a required serial number. Court records indicate that Allen was released pending electronic monitoring following his initial court appearance .



On Monday, December 22, 2025, as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, officers assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section and the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, with assistance from the CCSO Emergency Services Team, served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

During the search, investigators recovered over $15,000 worth of drugs including

five ounces of suspected PCP

over 70 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

MDMA (ecstasy), drug production and manufacturing equipment

over $3,000 in cash.

Investigators also recovered a loaded 9mm ghost gun – which is a gun without a serial number – a second 9mm handgun (AR-15 pistol) and loaded high-capacity magazines.

Rekeia Myshay Reid, age 25, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

D’Vontay Keron Allen, age 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with firearms violations.

On December 23, a judge ordered Reid to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center and Allen was released pending electronic monitoring.

