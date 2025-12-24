Lusby Woman Arrested as Fugitive in Case Involving Sexual Assault of a Minor

Alice Laura Marshall, 33, of Lusby, is facing a fugitive from justice case in Calvert County after being arrested on Dec. 16, 2025, on a Pennsylvania warrant, according to court records. Marshall is charged in District Court for Calvert County with fugitive from justice – Pennsylvania, a non-criminal fugitive warrant.

Court documents state that Marshall was taken into custody in Calvert County by Trooper E. Barrientos of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. The fugitive charge stems from an active warrant in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where Marshall is wanted in connection with an allegation of statutory sexual assault involving a minor, according to court records.

Following her arrest, Marshall appeared for an initial appearance and a bail review hearing on Dec. 17, 2025, in District Court for Calvert County. Records show that a judge ordered Marshall to be held without bond, and she remains detained pending further proceedings. Court filings also indicate that Marshall voluntarily waived extradition to Pennsylvania.

Marshall is represented by the Public Defender’s Office for Calvert County, which entered its appearance on Dec. 18, 2025.

A fugitive hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026, in District Court for Calvert County. The case remains open as of the most recent court update.

