Huntingtown Woman Charged With Theft at Walmart in Dunkirk

Beth Marie Adamson, 31, of Huntingtown, has been charged with misdemeanor theft following a retail theft incident at a Dunkirk Walmart, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

According to charging documents, the incident occurred on December 17, 2025, at the Walmart located on Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk. Maryland State Police responded to the store at approximately 5:08 p.m. after receiving a report of a theft. The responding trooper stated that the incident was recorded on body-worn camera.

Court records state that upon arrival, the trooper made contact with Adamson and a Walmart loss prevention employee. The loss prevention employee told police that Adamson scanned approximately $100 worth of merchandise and paid for those items. The employee said Adamson then walked toward the front doors of the store to exit, passing all points of sale.

According to the statement provided to police, the loss prevention employee observed that Adamson did not scan items located on a rack underneath the shopping cart and underneath a jacket placed in the top of the cart. The employee told police that Adamson was stopped and asked to provide a receipt. Adamson reportedly provided a receipt for the items she paid for and told store staff that she forgot about the other items in the cart.

The loss prevention employee escorted Adamson to the store’s loss prevention office and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Court documents state that the employee provided police with a receipt listing items that were allegedly not paid for. The total value of those items was listed as $311.56, consisting of 23 items.

According to the statement of probable cause, the loss prevention employee also told police that Adamson had additional items inside her backpack. When asked what was in the backpack and why it was there, Adamson reportedly said she had an ornament inside the backpack and stated that she forgot it was there.

Court records state that Adamson was advised of her Miranda rights, which she waived. After waiving her rights, Adamson was asked which items she paid for. According to the charging documents, Adamson stated, “The Christmas Tree.”

All events occurred in Calvert County, according to court records. Adamson was arrested by a Maryland State Police trooper and charged with theft of property valued at $100 to under $1,500, a misdemeanor under Maryland law.

Adamson was released on her own recognizance on December 17, 2025. She later qualified for representation by the Calvert County Office of the Public Defender, which entered its appearance on December 18, 2025. Court records also show that Adamson filed a motion for a speedy trial and a demand for discovery and inspection.

