Police Investigating Person Found Deceased in Vehicle at Charlotte Hall Royal Farms

On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Royal Farms in Charlotte Hall for the reported unknown aged victim not breathing.

911 callers reporting an unknown aged victim was not breathing and located in a vehicle at the gas pumps.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single adult victim deceased in the vehicle.

Police remain on the scene and are actively investigating the death.

One witness stated the vehicle was observed to be on scene for over 5 hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.