Two Transported to Trauma Centers After Vehicle Rear-Ends SUV, Causes Them to Flip Multiple Times in California

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, at approximately 10:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Airport Road in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and entrapment.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of the motor vehicle collision occurring and found one Mazda SUV off the roadway and on its roof with two occupants tapped inside.

The striking vehicle was located over a quarter mile away on Three Notch Road near Wildewood Parkway, and requested an ambulance for the adult male driver.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and extricated both occupants in under 15 minutes from dispatch.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene and was not transported. The second patient from the Mazda SUV was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The operator of the Chrysler sedan was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

