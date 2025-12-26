Don’t Trash The Tree! Recycle Live Christmas Trees at Calvert Convenience Centers Starting Today, December 26th

Calvert County residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland at county convenience centers at no charge, starting Friday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Starting Feb. 1, residents looking to recycle their trees must take them directly to the Appeal Landfill, where standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses. Businesses must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill in Lusby, where standard yard waste fees will apply.

All decorations, including support frames, lights and metal stands, must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands prior to disposal. Convenience centers will not accept trees and wreaths that have been cut up or are in plastic bags.

Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling any time of the year at no cost. Cardboard boxes should be flattened, and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed before disposal.

Up to date convenience center locations and hours can be found on the Calvert County solid waste and recycling page. For more information, call 410-326-0210.

