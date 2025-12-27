FULL VIDEO: Police Investigating Wild Rollover Crash in Hollywood Caught on Video

On Friday, December 26, 2025, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a rollover, entrapment, and a vehicle into a structure.

911 callers reported a vehicle had overturned into an attached garage, with the operator trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find a single GMC pickup truck that had left the roadway at a high rate of speed, overturned multiple times, and struck the roof of an attached garage. The GMC also struck a parked and occupied Ford pickup truck in the driveway.

The operator of the GMC was found trapped and injured.

Firefighters from the Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the patient in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and transported the driver to an area trauma center.

One occupant of the Ford pickup truck was transported with injuries. Two occupants of the residence were evaluated at the scene.



