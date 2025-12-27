Washington, D.C. Man Charged in Calvert County for Identity Fraud During Traffic Stop

John Lee Onley, 29, of North East, Washington, D.C., is facing a criminal charge after allegedly attempting to avoid prosecution by providing false identification during a traffic stop in Calvert County. Onley is charged with one misdemeanor count of fraud to avoid prosecution by assuming another person’s identity, according to court records filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

The incident occurred on December 16, 2025, around 4:53 p.m., when Maryland State Police Trooper Corey Williams responded to a call initiated by Sgt. Esnes. Sgt. Esnes, while off-duty and operating a covert police vehicle, observed a white Nissan Altima make an illegal lane change on Route 4 near Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. The maneuver forced another vehicle to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

Sgt. Esnes, who continued to monitor the Nissan, reported multiple traffic violations, including the absence of required registration stickers, no front license plate, and an unsafe driving speed estimated at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. A license plate check revealed that the tags belonged to a 2019 Nissan Sentra, not the Altima. Troopers initiated a stop on MD Route 4 near Cove Point Road in Lusby.

According to the statement of probable cause, Onley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, told officers he did not have a driver’s license and initially identified himself in writing as “Matthias Onley” with a false date of birth. Troopers later determined that this was an attempt to avoid identification and prosecution, allegedly due to an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior charge for driving without a license in Harford County.

Further investigation revealed that Onley did not have documentation for the vehicle, which he claimed to have purchased earlier that day via Facebook. He also allegedly admitted that the license plates were not registered to the vehicle and that the vehicle was uninsured.

The female passenger told troopers she was en route to the hospital due to a recent cancer diagnosis. She declined medical assistance at the scene.

After confirming Onley’s identity via a Washington, D.C., ID card and verifying the warrant, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Onley was released on his own recognizance the same day. He is represented by the Calvert County Public Defender’s Office.

