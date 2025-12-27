Waldorf Woman Arrested for Assault, Drug Paraphernalia, and Repeated Trespassing

Joyce Marie Bayliss, 47, of Waldorf, has been charged in five separate criminal cases between March and December 2025, according to court records from the District Court of Maryland for Charles County. The charges involve allegations of assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, disorderly conduct, and repeated trespassing at private and commercial properties throughout the county.

The most recent incident occurred on December 15, 2025, when officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a business on Leonardtown Road for a report of a disorderly subject possibly armed. Officers located a woman in the parking lot matching the description provided—she appeared heavily intoxicated, was carrying a blue tote bag, and was wearing a blue jacket over a black and lime-green hoodie. Officers recognized her from prior encounters and confirmed her identity as Joyce Bayliss. A store employee reported that Bayliss had been disruptive inside the store, had taken a box cutter from a table, and was previously barred from the business in August 2023. A search of Bayliss’s jacket revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue consistent with illicit drug use. She was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) and trespassing on private property.

On December 5, 2025, Bayliss was arrested again after an incident at a restaurant on O’Donnell Place. Officers responded to a report that she had entered the property and was disturbing customers by asking them for money. The reporting party stated that Bayliss used explicit language and refused to leave after being asked multiple times. She exited the business but continued yelling at patrons. Officers later located her across the street and noted signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol on her breath, red glossy eyes, and slurred speech. She was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing on public agency property during business hours, and trespassing on private property.

In October 2025, Bayliss was charged in two separate trespassing incidents at a shopping center on Smallwood Drive West. On October 30, she was seen walking through the parking lot behind a grocery store on the property. The responding officer recognized her and stated that she had been indefinitely barred from the property in July 2022. Despite previous warnings and past charges, Bayliss allegedly returned to the premises. She was charged with trespassing on private property. Earlier that same month, on October 1, the same officer reported seeing Bayliss walking from one restaurant to another within the same shopping center. He again confirmed that she had been previously barred and charged her with an additional count of trespassing.

The earliest of the five cases took place on March 2, 2025, and included a charge of second-degree assault. During an unrelated police response near a restaurant on Smallwood Drive, Bayliss allegedly approached officers and punched one of them in the face. The officer stated that he took Bayliss to the ground as she attempted to pull away, and held her there until backup arrived. She was also found to be trespassing at a convenience store on the property, from which she had been barred in November 2024. She was charged with second-degree assault and trespassing on private property.

In total, Bayliss faced charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis), disorderly conduct, and four separate counts of trespassing.

