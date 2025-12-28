Dana Mary Jackson, 75, of Lusby, Maryland, and formerly of Bedford, Virginia, entered the Lord’s care on December 10, 2025. Dana was born on January 7, 1950, in Washington, DC to the late Benjamin Leroy Russell and Retha Eilleen Perry. She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Jackson, and her beloved family: daughters Misty Little (fiancé Brian Meadows), Deborah (husband Robert F. Bauer), and Marilyn (husband Jean Naumann); son Robert (wife Shelly Jackson); and grandchildren Eilleen Blankenship and Jessie Bowden. Dana was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Slonaker. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

Dana lived a life of grace and dedication, embracing many roles along the way. She began her career as a cosmetologist and later served as an IRS agent for more than 13 years. After moving to Virginia, she discovered her true calling—helping individuals with disabilities.

Outside of her professional life, Dana found joy in life’s simple pleasures: reading, crocheting, painting by numbers, and coloring in adult coloring books. Her vibrant spirit, infectious smile, hearty laugh, and love of chocolate brought happiness to everyone who knew her.

Her life was a beautiful tapestry woven with love, laughter, and creativity. Dana will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.