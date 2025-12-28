Michael David “Mike” Hall, 69, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on December 10, 2025, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was a loving father and grandfather, affectionately known to his family as “Pop Pop.” His greatest joy in life was his family and the many friends he loved dearly.

Mike was born on August 27, 1956, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and was the oldest of five children born to Catherine Louise (Miller) Hall and John Ellis Hall. While Mike was young, his family moved to a tobacco farm in Calvert County, where he attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Calvert High School. After graduation, he became a skilled carpenter and worked in construction for more than forty years.

In his free time, Mike loved playing guitar and faithfully supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors—making sure he never missed a practice or a game. He had a sharp sense of humor and took every opportunity to crack a joke, even during tough times. Throughout his life, he was an incredible teacher and mentor to fellow tradespeople, friends, and family.

In the final chapter of his life, Mike spoke often of his deep faith in Jesus Christ and the peace he found in the promise of Heaven. His greatest hope was that everyone he loved would come to know Jesus and experience that same peace and assurance that carried him through his final days.

Mike is survived by his children: Amy McAllum (Jason) of Huntingtown; Andy Hall of Upper Marlboro; Matthew Hall of Mechanicsville; and Sadie Cole (Rusty) of Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trent Hall, Lundyn and Kash McAllum, and Hezekiah Cole; his great-grandchild, Phoebe Hall; his siblings, Patricia Bradburn, Jan Hall, John Hall, and Ronnie Hall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Hall, and his granddaughter, Jordan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Emmanuel Church, 3800 Old Town Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to a cause of your choice that furthers the work of Jesus’ Kingdom.