Pamela Norris Lee, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on December 10, 2025, at the age of 76, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Washington, D.C., she grew up in College Park, MD, where she developed strong roots that stayed with her throughout her life.

After marrying the love of her life, Donald, she settled in Davidsonville, MD, where she raised her family and built a life centered on love, dedication, and community. Pam found a fulfilling career as an office manager for a local dental practice, where she was known for her professionalism, warmth, and deep connection to the community she served.

Family was the heart of everything she did. Pam was a devoted wife and a proud mother to her only child, Michelle, and later found immense joy in her role as grandmother to Adam and Charlotte. She treasured time spent together and was always eager to engage in community events. She became an enthusiastic “sports mom,” and could often be found cheering on her daughter and grandchildren the sidelines, offering unwavering encouragement and pride.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald (79); her daughter, Michelle (53); her grandchildren, Adam (17) and Charlotte (13); her cherished brother, Danny; and her sister (and best friend), Patricia. She will be remembered for her kindness, her commitment to family, the community she embraced, and the countless ways she showed up for the people she loved.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday January 6, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Hamony Lane, Owings, MD, where funeral services will be held Wednesday January 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page and will be available just prior to the beginning of the service.