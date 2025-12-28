Irene “Renie” Breslin Krebs, 80, of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully on December 11, 2025 at the Brightview Assisted Living in Edgewater, MD. Renie was born on February 26, 1945 in Roanoke, VA. She earned her B.S. from Longwood College and later a Master of Social Work from Tulane University. Renie enjoyed a fulfilling career helping people – she first started in social services and community mental health, and later ran her own Psychotherapy practices in Woodbridge and Vienna. Along the way, she developed many lifelong friendships with colleagues, especially Dinah DeAtley, Harriett Dolinsky, and Carolyn Fowler who remained sources of strength, kindness, and wisdom.

Renie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Edward Potter. Renie and Roy’s love story was special. They met later in life and married in 1991 at ages 50 and 46. They enjoyed fly fishing, traveling, laughing together, and spending time at their house, “Blue Trails,” in the Shenandoah mountains. They were dedicated dog owners and spent much of their free time training and competing with their Border Terriers, Bonnie and Cricket. Roy passed in 2019 but even in Renie’s final days, Roy’s photo and name would bring a warm smile to her face.

Renie was also preceded in death by her parents, William W. Krebs, Sr. and Irene Breslin Krebs; her brother, Hugh “Pete” Fletcher, Jr.; and her great-niece, Amanda Mowles. Renie is survived by her brother, William W. Krebs, Jr. (Jean) of Lothian, MD; her sister, Eva Jordan Krebs of San Francisco, CA; her nieces, Breslin Krebs White and Margaret Krebs Mazzei (Paul) of Lothian, MD; Breslin Fletcher of Roanoke, VA; and nephew, Jeffrey Flecther (Cyndi), also of Roanoke, VA. She was greatly loved by her great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel (Pinar) and Andrew Mowles; William Fletcher (Casey); Claiborne Montgomery (Matt); William and Charles “Cal” White; and Lillian and Charlotte Mazzei. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Marcia Dluhy (Bart) of Bentonville, VA. Renie leaves behind her cherished Border Terrier, Cricket, who brought her joy and was by her side through many of her challenging times.