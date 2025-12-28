Cara Lee Naumoff, 62, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away on December 12, 2025 at her home. She was born on December 21, 1962, in Prince George’s County to Janice Marie (Bell) and Harry Joseph Lohman. Cara grew up in Accokeek, Maryland, and attended Gwynn Park High School, graduating class of 1980. She then found employment at Budweiser, starting out as a receptionist and working her way up to head of the accounts receivable department. She married Anthony Thomas Naumoff on October 7, 1988, and devoted herself fully to her family, raising their sons, Alec and Myles, as a stay-at-home mom. After her boys were grown, she worked for DCS Pax River as a project secretary. In her leisure time, she loved relaxing by the pool or at the beach and she loved shopping for bargains, expressing her artistic talent through crafting, cruising in the Cobra or Mustang GT convertible, touring and tasting at wineries and breweries, and supporting the Python racing team with her husband as part of the pit crew. Anything outside and in the sunshine. She was a loyal friend, a loving wife, a caring mother, and a doting grandmother.

Cara is survived by her husband Tony Naumoff; and her sons Myles (Taylor), Alec (Sharyn); grandchildren Oliver, Felix, and Lainey Mae, Evelyn and Delilah; sister Lori (Danny) Degollado, and brother Kurt Lohman (Patty). She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Janice Lohman; uncles Ronnie Howell, and Dave Howell.