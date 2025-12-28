With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter Brittney Ann Burnette-Bowman, 35, of Lusby Maryland who passed away at her home on December 14, 2025. Born on October 9, 1990 in Clinton, Maryland, she was the daughter of Tiffiny Jean Knight and Gary Michael Knight.

Brittney was a devoted mother to her three children, Bryan, Jason, and Carly who she loved dearly. Brittney loved family gatherings and spending as much time with her family that she could. Family was everything to her. Brittney loved photography as she would take many photos for her memories. She also loved her morning Starbucks coffee and loved anything to do with the beach.

Brittney was preceded in death by her daughter Liylah Nicole Burnette, grandparents Linda and Frank Burnette and Nellie and Carlton Knight.

She is survived by her parents Tiffiny and Gary Knight, her children, Bryan Bowman, Jason Bowman , and Carly Bowman, her ex husband John Bowman, her siblings, Adam Knight, Zachary Knight, Alyssa Knight, and Kayden Knight, Aunt Billie Jo Clower, Uncle Mark Clower, Aunt Cathy Deckert , Uncle Louis Deckert, Aunt Sheri Knight, Uncle Jim Knight, Aunt San Enlow, Uncle Jeff Knight, Uncle Neal Knight , Aunt Kim Knight, Uncle Gerry Knight, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family is having a celebration of life on January 9, 2026 at 3:00pm at the Rausch Funeral Home at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676.