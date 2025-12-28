Gail Robin Iannucci, 67, of Dunkirk passed away December 18, 2025. She was born February 3, 1958 in Washington, DC to Lee Clyde and Oney Evelyn (Phipps) Price. Gail grew up in Hillside, MD, just outside of Washington, DC and attended Suitland High School. She worked in data entry for the Food and Drug Administration for many years. Gail oved her cats and in her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. Family always came first; she was very proud of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Gail is survived by her son James “Jay” Allen, grandchildren Liam and Conner Allen, and her brother Theodore “Ted” Price. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Oney Price, her brother Johnie Price, and her grandmother with whom she had a very close relationship with Martha Hubbard.

Services Tuesday, December 30, 2025

11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Interment

Washington National Cemetery

4101 Suitland Road Suitland, MD 20746 Get Directions