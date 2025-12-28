Charlotte Ann (Francis) Rank, 83, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 19, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, following a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born on October 6, 1942, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Charles Leo and Louise Katherine (Bender) Francis.

Charlotte is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, James William Rank. She is also survived by her children: Elaine M. Burnham of Owings; Jeanette A. Dunn of DeLand, Florida; Daniel J. Rank (Angela) of Sunderland; Wayne E. Rank of Baltimore; Maureen L. Dull (Kerry) of Prince Frederick; and Marsha C. Higgs (John O. “Moe”) of Sunderland. She was a cherished grandmother to Steven Swonger (Julia), Michaela Burnham, Justin Dunn, George “Conner” Dunn, Maria Rank, Adrian Rank, Marissa Rank, Ryan Croft, Julia Sudduth (Amos), John L. “Moe” Higgs, Mandy Dobbin (Jacob), April Higgs, and Jayden Higgs, and great-grandmother to Addison Patinella, Audrey Swonger, Elise Swonger, Beckham Swonger, Hayden Higgs, Kaelynn Higgs, Jaxson Higgs, and Elijah Dobbin. She is also survived by her sisters: Emma Dicke, Becky Bruggeman (Larry), Ida Spangler, Henrietta Spaugy, and Victoria Freisthler, all of Ohio; sister-in-law, Debbie Francis of Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Marsha Rank; grandson, Joseph Rank; nephew, Elmer Dicke; sister, Barbara Grieshop; brother, Arthur Francis; and brothers-in-law, Earl Dicke, Paul Grieshop, and Hank Spangler.

Charlotte graduated from Versailles High School in 1960, having never missed a day of school. She worked at National Cash Register and lived at the Loretto in Dayton, Ohio, where she was introduced to Jim at a service members’ dance at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the summer of 1962. They were married at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Ohio on July 27, 1963. A proud Air Force wife, Charlotte embraced military life and especially treasured time living in Japan and the Philippines.

During her children’s younger years, Charlotte volunteered countless hours in their schools and later retired from ARA Services, where she advanced to In-Store Service Supervisor. She was involved in the Girl Scouts, serving as a troop leader and as a service unit cookie manager, and remained a dedicated member of Our Lady of the Divine Word Sodality. She was a proud First Lady of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, Lord Baltimore Assembly #2470, serving as President during the 2000 – 2001 Fraternal Year. Throughout her illness, she continued to care for others with grace and devotion.

Above all, Charlotte was a loving Granny, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She delighted in family gatherings, especially her family and cousins’ reunions, and found her greatest joy in being surrounded by those she loved.

Family and friends will be received at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland, on Monday, December 29, 2025, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church in Huntingtown, Maryland, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Interment will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.