Evia June Cox, 104,

Evia June Cox, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend passed away peacefully on December 20, 2025 at the remarkable age of 104.

June was born on June 21, 1921, in Indian Valley, Virginia to the late Charlie and Josie Quesenberry, where she was lovingly raised. After marrying the love of her life, Leslie Cox, the two made their home in Floyd County, Virginia, before later settling in Maryland. June spent most of her life in St. Leonard, Maryland, where she built a life rooted in family, kindness, and care for others.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Leslie, who passed away July 2002, as well as her parents, her sister Ival, her brother Russell, her grandson Dane and her daughter Donna.

June is survived by a daughter, Sharon of Prince Frederick, her sons Doyle and his wife Cathy of Easton and Michael of St. Leonard, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense joy and pride.

June was known for her deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she delighted in love and spoiling. She also had a special talent for hand-sewing quilts, which she lovingly created and gifted to family members- each one a lasting reminder of her warmth, patience, and care. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following, at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s name may be made to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 7, P.O. Box 101, St. Leonard, MD 20685.