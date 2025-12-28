Joseph Edward Fitzpatrick, 93, of Charlotte Hall passed away December 20, 2025. He was born February 28, 1932, in Collier, PA to William and Annie (Manley) Fitzpatrick. Joe grew up in the Collier subdivision of Union Town, PA. He joined the United States Navy in 1950 and retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1968. During his service he worked with the United States Marine Corps as a corpsman. While stationed at Quantico Joe fell in love with boxing and went on to have a very influential boxing career, both as a boxer and trainer. He trained his son for many years and was influential in his 10-year professional boxing career. Joe was later inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame. Joe married Florence Harvey in 1952, and they lived in many places while Joe was in the service. After retirement they settled in Camp Springs, MD. Following his retirement from the Navy, Joe went to work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, DC and worked as a sanitation inspector until his retirement in the late 1980’s. Fitness was a huge part of Joe’s life, and he stayed fit into his 90’s. In his spare time, he also enjoyed hunting.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Florence Fitzpatrick and brothers Robert, James, and Jack Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his children Theresa Waldron of Frederick and Joseph Fitzpatrick, Jr. and his wife Gina of Owings, grandchildren Janice, Joseph, and Zachary, great-grandchildren David, Elizabeth, Christina, and Luke, his brother William Fitzpatrick, and numerous nieces and nephews.