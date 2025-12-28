Theresa Graf, 88, of Capitol Heights passed away December 21, 2025. She was born October 2, 1937, in Budapest, Hungary to Imre Horvath and Julia Szent Marjai. Theresa was raised in Budapest and her family escaped during the Revolution in 1956, moving to Austria for a year before coming to the United States. Her family initially settled in Pennsylvania before moving to D.C. in 1961. She moved to the suburbs of Palmer Park in 1963 and then to Forestville in 1969. Theresa worked for the German Embassy from 19965 to 1974, when she took a job as a secretary for GEICO. She remained at GEICO until her retirement in 1996. She married George Graf in 1956 and together they had four children, before divorcing in 1996. Theresa enjoyed shopping, traveling, celebrating the holidays and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by her children George Graf, Jr. of Perry Point, MD, Robert Graf and wife Pamela of Dunkirk, Laszlo Graf of Orlando, FL, and William Graf of Capitol Heights. Also surviving are grandchildren Robert, Jr., Christopher, Jennifer, Theresa, Lisa, Christina, Endy, and Janine, and 12 great-grandchildren.