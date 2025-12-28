Robert Allen “Al” Newman, 64, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away Christmas Day, 2025, at his home. He was born on November 25, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Ruth Jean (Fields) and George Edward Newman. Al attended Huntingtown Elementary, and Calvert Junior High School, and spent his younger years living between both North Carolina and Maryland. He then began his career as a carpenter, and worked for many years at the Chek Soda company in Virginia, before becoming an independent contractor. Al was a faithful member of Crossroad Christian Church in Port Republic, Maryland, for many years. He loved being near the water, and enjoyed going fishing whenever he got the chance.

Al is survived by his daughter Dorinda Newman; brother William Newman; sister Sandra Robinson, and by his fiancée, Lori Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Newman, and by his brother George Newman, Jr.