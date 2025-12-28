Keith Byron Fleshman, 72, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on December 25, 2025, surrounded by his family at Calvert Health Medical Center. He was an adoring husband to Gail Lois for 51 years, loving father to Todd Byron and Troy Wesly, and beloved father-in-law to Kelly Suzanne; grandfather to Connor William and Koltyn Michael; brother to Ricky Earl and Darlene Fleshman. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Michael, his mother, Jeanette Pearl (nee Dorsey), and his two brothers, Michael Wayne and Steven Dorsey.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD from 10 – 11 am. A Life Celebration Service will follow at 11 am with Chaplain Bill Miller officiating where family and friends are invited to share memories and reflections. Following the service, the family will welcome friends and loved ones at their residence in Lusby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards cancer research.