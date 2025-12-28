David Paul Leman Sr. age 66, of Lexington Park, MD passed away December 12, 2025. He was born in Washington D.C. on April 3, 1959 to Richard and Margaret Leman.

David graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1977. He was a standout athlete, lettering in varsity football, wrestling, and track and field. Upon graduation from high school he played football for Chowan University and wrestled for West Chester University.

Davidspent his career focused on private security in government and private enterprises in Washington D.C. and Southern Maryland. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee who enjoyed going to work every day.

David was the father of four children and a grandfather of three. Known for his big heart, holidays were an especially sentimental time. Over the years he was known for dressing up as Santa Claus for his nephews and creating Easter egg hunts for his grandchildren.

David’s love of sports was always a big part of his life. There wasn’t a sports statistic he didn’t know. He was a rabid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.

Religion was also an important part of his life from being an acolyte in his youth and as an active member of the Knights of Columbus until his passing.

David is survived by his sons David Paul Leman Jr. (Manelyn), Ryan Leman, Matthew Leman, daughter Amy Leman and sisters Dana DePuy (Gordon), Tracy Puglisi (Chris) and grandchildren Ethan, Jordan, and Amalie. David was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Richard Leman.

A private family service will be held.