Thomas F. Nelson Sr., lovingly known as “Frankie,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was 91 years old. Frankie was born on February 8, 1934 to Alphonsus Francis “Mills” Nelson and Emma Meyers in Clements, Maryland.

Frankie spent his early years working on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work, humility, and kindness – qualities he carried with him throughout his life.

In 1969, Frankie founded his own plumbing company, building a reputation for honesty, skill, and dependability. His work was more than a trade; it was a lifelong commitment to helping others and supporting his community.

Frankie was known for his warm smile, gentle spirit, and kindness that he offered to everyone he met. He was a loving family man who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: playing cards with family and friends, fishing on a quiet day, cheering at the horse races, baseball, camping and in his younger days hunting in the outdoors he loved. He was also well known to play practical jokes.

He was predeceased by his beloved wives, Dorothy “Mankie” Thompson Nelson and Elizabeth Ann Nelson; his daughter, Linda McInturff, and his grandson, Robert Ching, together with 17 siblings.

Frankie is survived by his wife, Evelyn M. Nelson, children, Carolyn Ayers (Rex), Barbara Clark (John), Thomas Nelson Jr. (Tracy), Stepchildren, Raymond Barker, Linda Herring, Debbie Loving; as well as 8 cherished grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. His legacy of love, hard work and generosity will continue to live on through each of them.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown, MD. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church cemetery.