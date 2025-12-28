Theresa Michele Boswell, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2025.

Theresa was the daughter of Frank and MaryAnn Dorwart and grew up surrounded by a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, Ralph Boswell, and together they built a life rooted in love and devotion. They were proud parents to their daughter, Amanda Boswell (Brian Ficke), and absolutely adored their pride and joy, granddaughter Hartley Ficke.

Teri worked for NAVWESA and later NAVAIR at Patuxent River, where she served as a Program Manager supporting the Fleet. Throughout her career with the Department of the Navy, she received numerous accolades, including the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award.

Teri will be deeply missed by her siblings: Steve Dorwart (Peggy Stringfellow), Angela Trigonoplos (Patrick), Cecelia Dorwart, William Dorwart (Patricia), and Robert Dorwart (Kellie), as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Dorwart, her brother Timothy Dorwart, and her sister Sandra Dorwart.

A date and time for a Life Celebration Memorial will be announced shortly.

