Dusty Lynn Daugherty, 38,

Dusty Lynn Daugherty, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2025. She was born on December 6, 1987, to Charles and Victoria Daugherty.

Dusty is survived by her loving parents, Charles and Victoria Daugherty; her children, Paige Payne, Preston Ball, and Emily Payne; her sister, Shannon Brown (Gerald), along with numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Stoney) Daugherty, Jr.

Dusty was a devoted mom who loved spending time with her children. She had a big heart, loved animals, and enjoyed arts and crafts. She loved her family and friends deeply.

Dusty will be remembered as always smiling with a zest for life. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.