19-Year-Old Transported with Minor Injuries After Rollover Collision in Waldorf

December 28, 2025

On Saturday, December 27, 2025, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Post Office Road and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and entrapment.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a three-vehicle collision with one overturned and all occupants out of the vehicles.

Three patients were evaluated on the scene. Two signed care refusal forms and were not transported.

A 19-year-old female was transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.


